Blocknet Trading Down 34.6% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $13.55 or 0.00193814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Blocknet has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $68.80 million and $63,104.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001115 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00018798 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009113 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,077,266 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is not possible to purchase Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

