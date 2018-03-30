Blockport Price Down 13.3% This Week (CRYPTO:BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Blockport has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Blockport has a market capitalization of $16.97 million and $225,732.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockport token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00004833 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00739037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014803 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00146903 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032730 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,980,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockport’s official message board is medium.com/blockport.

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

