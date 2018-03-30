BLOCKv Trading Down 8.5% This Week (CRYPTO:VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $46.26 million and approximately $442,304.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and EtherDelta.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002750 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00740021 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014580 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00150566 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033560 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,531,433,921 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and OKEx. It is not presently possible to buy BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

