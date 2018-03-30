Blue Buffalo Pet Products (BUFF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,389,192 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 6,738,634 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,196,743 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo downgraded Blue Buffalo Pet Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Blue Buffalo Pet Products from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $41.00 price target on Blue Buffalo Pet Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Delafield Hambrecht downgraded Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In other news, CEO William W. Bishop, Jr. sold 3,180 shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $126,818.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 591,490 shares in the company, valued at $23,588,621.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William W. Bishop, Jr. sold 21,200 shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $691,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,888 shares of company stock worth $5,824,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 9.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 62.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BUFF opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7,780.37, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. Blue Buffalo Pet Products has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $336.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.58 million. Blue Buffalo Pet Products had a return on equity of 77.83% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. analysts predict that Blue Buffalo Pet Products will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blue Buffalo Pet Products

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd., operates as a pet food company in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. It develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.

