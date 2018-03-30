Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (BCRH) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a dividend payout ratio of -27.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Blue Capital Reinsurance to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

NYSE:BCRH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. 16,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,161. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCRH. ValuEngine cut Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Blue Capital Reinsurance worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, including Blue Capital Re Ltd. (Blue Capital Re), which provides collateralized reinsurance, and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd.

