BMO Capital Markets Lowers MAG Silver (MAG) Price Target to C$22.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 74.33% from the stock’s previous close.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James Financial set a C$21.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

TSE:MAG opened at C$12.62 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$11.71 and a 52 week high of C$19.37. The company has a market cap of $1,180.00, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of -0.20.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of projects located within the Mexican silver belt. The Company operates through the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico segment. The Company’s projects include Juanicipio Property, Cinco De Mayo Property and Guigui Property.

