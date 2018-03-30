BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “$9.00” Price Target for Ramaco Resources (METC)

BMO Capital Markets set a $9.00 price target on Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on METC. ValuEngine cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.63.

NASDAQ METC opened at $7.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $286.96 and a PE ratio of -17.12. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $11.07.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 99,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $2,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc is a development-stage company. The Company is a developer of metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company’s project portfolio includes Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine and Knox Creek. As of December 29, 2016, the Elk Creek property in southern West Virginia consisted of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral.

