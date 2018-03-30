BMW (BMW) Given a €129.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €129.00 ($159.26) price target on BMW (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BMW. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($148.15) target price on shares of BMW and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($111.11) target price on shares of BMW and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC set a €82.00 ($101.23) target price on shares of BMW and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Independent Research set a €90.00 ($111.11) target price on shares of BMW and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on shares of BMW and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BMW has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €96.08 ($118.62).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €88.15 ($108.83) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55,750.00 and a P/E ratio of 7.65. BMW has a one year low of €77.07 ($95.15) and a one year high of €97.04 ($119.80).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

