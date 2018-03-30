Bodhi (BOT) Market Cap Achieves $11.36 Million

Bodhi (CURRENCY:BOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, Bodhi has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. Bodhi has a market capitalization of $11.36 million and approximately $908,239.00 worth of Bodhi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bodhi token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00004106 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin, Lbank, Gate.io and EXX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002722 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00728076 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014477 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00145909 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00031558 BTC.

About Bodhi

Bodhi launched on August 8th, 2016. Bodhi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Bodhi’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoke. Bodhi’s official website is www.bodhi.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArkDAO is a decentalized application built on Ethereum where users can list newly created cryptocurrencies for a 1 ETH antispam fee, and where the community can easy find them in real time manually, or via smart contract. ARK is the first Collaborative Market – A group of microeconomical actors joining together to offer a service to the public, all ruled by a trustless smart contract. When someone lists a new coin, the fee will be paid to one of the BOT holders. A trustless multiplexer pointer then redirects the next user to another bot randomly, until all the all BOTs have received been “used” and the cycle restarts. “

Bodhi Token Trading

Bodhi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Lbank, Allcoin, EXX and Gate.io. It is not presently possible to buy Bodhi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bodhi must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bodhi using one of the exchanges listed above.

