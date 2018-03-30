Boeing (BA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $388.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $373.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Buckingham Research set a $289.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $433.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $365.99.

BA stock traded up $7.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $327.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,618,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $188,328.66, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing has a 1-year low of $175.47 and a 1-year high of $371.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $25.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 11,050.62% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. analysts expect that Boeing will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total transaction of $12,174,136.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,412,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,991,613,000 after buying an additional 407,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,515,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,473,889,000 after buying an additional 713,832 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,873,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,747,218,000 after buying an additional 1,160,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,710,303,000 after buying an additional 296,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7,215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,919,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $972,919,000 after buying an additional 4,852,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

