Bombardier (BBD.B) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bombardier (TSE:BBD.B) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Bombardier in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bombardier from C$4.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.17.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$3.79 on Thursday. Bombardier has a twelve month low of C$1.96 and a twelve month high of C$4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8,510.00, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of both planes and trains. It operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and aftermarket support for three families of business jets (Learjet, Challenger and Global).

