Bombardier (BDRBF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen raised shares of Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $3.26.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of both planes and trains. It operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and aftermarket support for three families of business jets (Learjet, Challenger and Global).

