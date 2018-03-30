BorgWarner (BWA) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.16

News coverage about BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BorgWarner earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.6886153741238 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BorgWarner to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

NYSE:BWA traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $50.23. 1,608,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10,575.93, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.86. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $58.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

