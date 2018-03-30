Bowhead Reaches Market Capitalization of $897,032.00 (AHT)

Bowhead (CURRENCY:AHT) traded 54.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 30th. Bowhead has a market cap of $897,032.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Bowhead was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bowhead has traded 47.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bowhead token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bowhead

AHT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Bowhead’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 tokens. Bowhead’s official Twitter account is @Ahooleeman. Bowhead’s official website is bowheadhealth.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aholee is a decentralized search engine for products, dedicated to online shopping worldwide. Aholee uses its own in-house blockchain, which is an Ethereum fork, for open collecting and indexing information from open sources with confirmation of authenticity based on blockchain technology. The AHC token is used to purchase items on the Aholee platform.Any AHC owner can purchase products using AHC in any store represented in the platform at the current AHC exchange rate to the currency used by the store. Any visitor to ahoolee.com can buy AHC, as this will give them an opportunity to get additional discounts from stores.”

Buying and Selling Bowhead

Bowhead can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Bowhead directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bowhead must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bowhead using one of the exchanges listed above.

