Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) had its price objective raised by Raymond James Financial from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYD.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$103.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Laurentian set a C$120.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$118.11.

TSE:BYD.UN traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$109.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,130.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.84 and a beta of 0.41. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$81.76 and a 52 week high of C$111.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th were given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Income Fund (the Fund) is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust. The Fund’s primary line of business is automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates in automotive collision repair and related services segment. It is engaged in acquiring and holding an interest in The Boyd Group Inc The Boyd Group Inc’s business consists of the ownership and operation of autobody/autoglass repair facilities and related services.

