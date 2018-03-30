Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$118.11.

Several brokerages have commented on BYD.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$103.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$105.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th.

Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN) opened at C$109.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,130.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.84 and a beta of 0.41. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$81.76 and a 1 year high of C$111.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Income Fund (the Fund) is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust. The Fund’s primary line of business is automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates in automotive collision repair and related services segment. It is engaged in acquiring and holding an interest in The Boyd Group Inc The Boyd Group Inc’s business consists of the ownership and operation of autobody/autoglass repair facilities and related services.

