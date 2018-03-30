Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,202 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in AbbVie by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,823,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,286,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Swann cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $84.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

ABBV stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146,109.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $63.12 and a one year high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 86.32%.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $9,568,387.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,230,146.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $119,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/boys-arnold-co-inc-acquires-1202-shares-of-abbvie-inc-abbv.html.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.