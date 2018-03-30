Vetr Downgrades BP (NYSE:BP) to Buy

Vetr lowered shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. Vetr currently has $44.43 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered BP from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Societe Generale upgraded BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.26.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. BP has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $131,062.92, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). BP had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $67.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that BP will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,722,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $258,345,000 after acquiring an additional 61,668 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BP by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,881,000 after acquiring an additional 950,489 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,386,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,441,000 after acquiring an additional 32,693 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BP by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,801,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $243,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BP by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,727,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $197,908,000 after acquiring an additional 641,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/bp-bp-stock-rating-lowered-by-vetr-updated.html.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.