Brady (BRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Bank of America raised Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. 178,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,600. The firm has a market cap of $1,923.48, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Brady has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $40.25.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.17 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.82%. Brady’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Brady will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 21,784 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $849,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brady by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,081,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,496,000 after buying an additional 196,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brady by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,770,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,457,000 after buying an additional 140,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brady by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,528,000 after buying an additional 38,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Brady by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,137,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,126,000 after buying an additional 77,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brady by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 894,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after buying an additional 48,388 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people. The Company has two segments: Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS). The IDS segment includes identification and healthcare products, and the WPS segment includes workplace safety and compliance products.

