Brady Co. (BRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brady’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. Brady posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Brady will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.17 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brady currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 21,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $849,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Brady stock opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,910.54, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12. Brady has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $40.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 56.08%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people. The Company has two segments: Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS). The IDS segment includes identification and healthcare products, and the WPS segment includes workplace safety and compliance products.

