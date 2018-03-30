Breakout (BRK) Market Capitalization Hits $2.66 Million

Breakout (CURRENCY:BRK) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, Breakout has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Breakout has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $4,145.00 worth of Breakout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Breakout coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034304 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00743692 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019273 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013651 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Breakout Profile

Breakout is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2016. Breakout’s total supply is 18,739,881 coins. Breakout’s official Twitter account is @BreakoutGaming and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Breakout is /r/breakoutcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Breakout is www.breakoutcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Breakout Chain is Multicurrency Blockchain based platform. Breakout Chain allows the issuance of colored coins, pegged currencies and the deployment of smart contracts Break Chain's main currency is BreakCoin (BRK), which can also be used to gamble on the Breakout Gaming Platform. “

Breakout Coin Trading

Breakout can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is not currently possible to purchase Breakout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Breakout must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Breakout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

