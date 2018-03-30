Breakout (BRK) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Breakout (CURRENCY:BRK) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Breakout coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002129 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Breakout has a market cap of $2.69 million and $2,514.00 worth of Breakout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Breakout has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Breakout Profile

Breakout (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2016. Breakout’s total supply is 18,739,481 coins. The official website for Breakout is www.breakoutcoin.com. The Reddit community for Breakout is /r/breakoutcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Breakout’s official Twitter account is @BreakoutGaming and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Breakout Chain is Multicurrency Blockchain based platform. Breakout Chain allows the issuance of colored coins, pegged currencies and the deployment of smart contracts Break Chain's main currency is BreakCoin (BRK), which can also be used to gamble on the Breakout Gaming Platform. “

Breakout Coin Trading

Breakout can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is not possible to buy Breakout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Breakout must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Breakout using one of the exchanges listed above.

