Breakout Stake (BRX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.79 Million

Breakout Stake (CURRENCY:BRX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 30th. Breakout Stake has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $7,439.00 worth of Breakout Stake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Breakout Stake has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. One Breakout Stake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00008833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00188827 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00001121 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019069 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Breakout Stake Coin Profile

Breakout Stake (CRYPTO:BRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2016. Breakout Stake’s total supply is 6,268,082 coins. The Reddit community for Breakout Stake is /r/breakoutcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Breakout Stake’s official Twitter account is @BreakoutGaming and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Breakout Stake is www.breakoutcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Breakout Chain is a gambling focused cryptocurrency ecosystem with minute transaction fees. The Breakout Chain payment system supports several first class currencies, each with different properties. This type of currency system is brand new and is termed a “Multicurrency”. Every first class currency has the full support of bitcoin technology. The most important currencies in the Breakout Chain ledger are Breakout Coin, Breakout Stake, and Sister Coin. Breakout Stake (BRX) owners have the right to validate blocks of Breakout Chain ledger entries. For each block, the validator is permitted to claim a reward for performing the validation. “

Buying and Selling Breakout Stake

Breakout Stake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Breakout Stake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Breakout Stake must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Breakout Stake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

