Brenntag AG (BNR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €57.71 ($71.25).

Several brokerages recently commented on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($58.02) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC set a €60.00 ($74.07) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($70.37) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Group set a €61.00 ($75.31) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, equinet set a €59.80 ($73.83) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of BNR stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting €48.05 ($59.32). The company had a trading volume of 266,997 shares. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($53.16) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($69.44). The company has a market cap of $7,640.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, provides distribution solutions for industrial and specialty chemicals worldwide. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

