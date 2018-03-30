Briggs & Stratton (BGG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

BGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Briggs & Stratton to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other Briggs & Stratton news, insider Todd J. Teske sold 5,410 shares of Briggs & Stratton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $121,995.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,382.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Teske sold 26,573 shares of Briggs & Stratton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $610,381.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,443.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,309,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 90,831 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 1,777.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 270,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 256,476 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Briggs & Stratton stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.97. 231,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $952.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.66. Briggs & Stratton has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $27.34.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. Briggs & Stratton had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Briggs & Stratton’s payout ratio is presently 103.71%.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

