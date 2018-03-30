Brink's (BCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brink's (NYSE:BCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Brink's in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Gabelli raised Brink's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Brink's in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sidoti raised Brink's from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

BCO stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. Brink's has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3,560.51, a P/E ratio of 230.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Brink's had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Brink's’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Brink's will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Brink's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.55%.

In other Brink's news, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.18 per share, for a total transaction of $252,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.91 per share, with a total value of $729,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,770 over the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brink's in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,028,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Brink's in the 4th quarter valued at $27,151,000. Ascend Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brink's in the 4th quarter valued at $26,378,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Brink's in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,917,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brink's by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 316,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 186,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Brink's

The Brink’s Company (Brink’s) is a provider of logistics and security solutions. The Company operates through nine segments: U.S., France, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, EMEA, Asia and Payment Services. The Company’s solutions include cash-in-transit (CIT), automated teller machine (ATM) replenishment and maintenance, cash management services, including vault outsourcing, money processing, and intelligent safe services, international transportation of valuables, and payment services.

