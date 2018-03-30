Brink's (BCO) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

Media stories about Brink's (NYSE:BCO) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brink's earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8042736927712 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Brink's alerts:

NYSE:BCO opened at $71.35 on Friday. Brink's has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $88.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,560.51, a PE ratio of 230.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Brink's had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 36.76%. The business had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Brink's will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Brink's’s payout ratio is currently 193.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCO. Buckingham Research began coverage on Brink's in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Gabelli upgraded Brink's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Brink's in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Brink's from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brink's has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In other Brink's news, Director George I. Stoeckert acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.87 per share, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,221.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.18 per share, for a total transaction of $252,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,281,770. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brink's (BCO) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/brinks-bco-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-09.html.

About Brink's

The Brink’s Company (Brink’s) is a provider of logistics and security solutions. The Company operates through nine segments: U.S., France, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, EMEA, Asia and Payment Services. The Company’s solutions include cash-in-transit (CIT), automated teller machine (ATM) replenishment and maintenance, cash management services, including vault outsourcing, money processing, and intelligent safe services, international transportation of valuables, and payment services.

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.