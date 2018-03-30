BritCoin (BRIT) Trading 30.8% Lower This Week

BritCoin (CURRENCY:BRIT) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, BritCoin has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. BritCoin has a market capitalization of $753,082.00 and approximately $379.00 worth of BritCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BritCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000305 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BritCoin Coin Profile

BritCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2016. BritCoin’s total supply is 21,268,092 coins. BritCoin’s official Twitter account is @britcoin3uk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BritCoin is /r/britcoin3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BritCoin’s official website is britcoin.xyz.

BritCoin Coin Trading

BritCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase BritCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BritCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BritCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

