BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $28,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,224 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,920,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,911,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 227,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $79.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50,046.93, a PE ratio of 187.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Vetr raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.78 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.03.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $1,402,833.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,914.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Corti sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $6,149,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,792.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,701,258 shares of company stock worth $191,727,094. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-has-28-28-million-holdings-in-activision-blizzard-inc-atvi-updated.html.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. The Company develops and distributes content and services across various gaming platforms, including video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King) and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.