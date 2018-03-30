Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $110.05

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $110.05 and last traded at $109.69, with a volume of 953900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.14.

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill set a $95.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.25.

The stock has a market cap of $12,795.80, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 25,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $2,405,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $598,787.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $880,639.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,951.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,743 shares of company stock worth $13,191,608 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

