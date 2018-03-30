TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 3,453 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $45,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,884,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,619,000 after purchasing an additional 818,115 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,594,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,041,000 after buying an additional 61,117 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,379,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,975,000 after buying an additional 380,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,961,000 after buying an additional 49,353 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,180,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,919,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $672,203.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,453.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 56,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $5,235,511.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,427 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,340.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,743 shares of company stock valued at $13,191,608. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $95.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

Shares of BR stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $109.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,213. The company has a market capitalization of $12,498.33, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $110.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.80 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 3,453 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/broadridge-financial-solutions-inc-br-position-lessened-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-updated.html.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.