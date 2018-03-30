Brokerages Anticipate Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $95.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.55 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSM. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $3,298.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Stuart purchased 15,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $261,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,843,128.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 23,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $423,547.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,537.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,644 shares of company stock worth $1,168,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,834,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 162,071 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,941,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is an owner of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company’s principal business is maximizing the value of its existing portfolio of mineral and royalty assets through active management and expanding its asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests.

