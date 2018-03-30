Brokerages Anticipate J C Penney Company Inc (JCP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for J C Penney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). J C Penney reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The department store operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

JCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $4.00 price objective on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $4.00 price objective on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. J C Penney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

J C Penney stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.91. 10,585,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,724,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $950.29, a PE ratio of -7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. J C Penney has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $6.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,740,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in J C Penney during the fourth quarter worth about $7,996,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in J C Penney by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,649,673 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 686,308 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in J C Penney by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 110,878 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 55,814 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in J C Penney during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and its Website at jcpenney.com. Its department stores and Website generally serve the same type of customers, its Website offers virtually the same mix of merchandise as its store assortment and other categories, and its department stores generally accept returns from sales made in stores and through its Website.

