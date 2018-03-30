Brokerages Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.51 Million

Brokerages expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report sales of $47.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.31 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $44.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $47.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.50 million to $199.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $213.18 million per share, with estimates ranging from $209.04 million to $219.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLNW shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 15,272,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $58,035,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,317,793 shares of company stock valued at $58,219,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,934,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,580,000 after buying an additional 88,510 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,461,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,267,000 after buying an additional 1,753,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after buying an additional 462,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth $8,314,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,704,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 867,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LLNW remained flat at $$4.11 during trading on Friday. 709,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.50, a PE ratio of -205.50 and a beta of 2.43. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc operates a distributed network and provides a suite of integrated services marketed as the Limelight Orchestrate Platform. The Company is engaged in providing content delivery and related services and solutions for global businesses to help them deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels.

