Brokerages Anticipate NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NCSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.74 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) will announce $69.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NCS Multistage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.35 million. NCS Multistage posted sales of $58.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will report full-year sales of $69.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.26 million to $282.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $366.61 million per share, with estimates ranging from $332.19 million to $419.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NCS Multistage.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NCS Multistage had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCSM. BidaskClub cut shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of NCS Multistage in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of NCS Multistage in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $20.00 target price on shares of NCS Multistage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCS Multistage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In related news, President Marty Stromquist sold 110,478 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,798,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tim Willems sold 21,235 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $334,875.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,903 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 171,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 128,849 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 49,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the 4th quarter valued at $1,247,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NCSM traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. 147,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,269. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $664.58 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc is a provider of engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. The Company’s products and services include Multistage Unlimited, casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assembly, AirLock casing buoyancy system and liner hanger systems.

