Brokerages Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Robert Half International posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Robert Half International to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Robert Half International to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Shares of Robert Half International (NYSE RHI) opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7,413.45, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.22. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $60.59.

Robert Half International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In other Robert Half International news, insider Robert W. Glass sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $674,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harold M. Messmer, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $5,806,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 457,247 shares of company stock worth $25,936,679. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 22.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 76.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 94,845 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 188.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 157,465 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti.

