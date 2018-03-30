Brokerages Anticipate Southwest Airlines (LUV) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.72. Southwest Airlines reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

In other news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $1,174,762.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,662,047.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Dr Cunningham acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,473 shares of company stock worth $6,296,091. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the airline’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 580.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the airline’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.28. 3,001,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,181,707. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $33,677.83, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

