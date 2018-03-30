Brokerages Anticipate SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. SPS Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 178,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,762. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,105.25, a PE ratio of 142.38, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions, providing network-proven fulfillment, sourcing and item assortment management solutions, along with retail performance analytics. The Company provides its solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that manages the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and logistics firms orchestrate the sourcing, set up of new vendors and items, and fulfillment of products that customers buy from retailers and suppliers.

