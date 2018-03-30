Brokerages Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.39 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report sales of $275.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $279.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.54 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $255.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $275.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $270.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.58.

Shares of WBS stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,984. The company has a market cap of $5,291.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $185,414.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,405 shares in the company, valued at $924,257.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Becker sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $274,570.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,104.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,272 shares of company stock valued at $629,959 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,132,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,703,000 after acquiring an additional 98,815 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,411,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,617 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,891,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,205,000 after acquiring an additional 218,640 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Webster Financial by 27.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,186,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,342,000 after acquiring an additional 258,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank and financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, Private Banking, and Corporate and Reconciling. The Commercial Banking segment includes middle-market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance, and treasury and payment solutions, which includes government and institutional banking.

