Brokerages Expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.71). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $341.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Shares of NYSE AHT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 434,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,003. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Ashford Hospitality Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 541,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 80.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 24,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is an externally-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on investing in the hospitality industry with a focus on full-service upscale and upper-upscale hotels in the United States. The Company owns its lodging investments and conducts its business through Ashford Hospitality Limited Partnership (Ashford Trust OP), its operating partnership.

