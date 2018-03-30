Brokerages Expect Bachoco (IBA) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $68.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bachoco an industry rank of 12 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bachoco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,337,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Bachoco by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 189,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Bachoco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bachoco (NYSE IBA) traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $59.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979. Bachoco has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $3,108.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.88. Bachoco had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. equities analysts predict that Bachoco will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company primarily engages in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, and balanced animal feed. It also offers value-added turkey and beef products; and produces and distributes medicines and vaccines for animal consumption.

