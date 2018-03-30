Brokerages Expect Manitex International Inc (MNTX) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Manitex International’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $13.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Manitex International an industry rank of 110 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

NASDAQ MNTX traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 58,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,441. Manitex International has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $189.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $64.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. equities research analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 279,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Manitex International in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Manitex International in the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 152.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 82,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 49,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc is a provider of engineered specialty lifting and loading products. The Company operates in three business segments: the Lifting Equipment segment, the A.S.V., LLC (ASV) segment and the Equipment Distribution segment. Through its Lifting Equipment segment, the Company designs, manufactures and distributes a diverse group of products that serve various functions and are used in a range of industries.

