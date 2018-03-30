Brokerages Expect MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) will announce sales of $92.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MGP Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.66 million to $93.82 million. MGP Ingredients reported sales of $87.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will report full year sales of $92.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $365.37 million to $376.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $396.88 million per share, with estimates ranging from $391.21 million to $406.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MGP Ingredients.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.44 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In related news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $97,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,800.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $401,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,401. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 636.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.59. 237,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,583. The company has a market cap of $1,448.69, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc is a producer and supplier of distilled spirits, and specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. The Company’s distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, and grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin. The Company’s segments include distillery products and ingredient solutions.

