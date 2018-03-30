Brokerages Expect On Deck Capital Inc (ONDK) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. On Deck Capital reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover On Deck Capital.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. On Deck Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on On Deck Capital from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.29.

On Deck Capital (NYSE ONDK) traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 492,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 25.41 and a quick ratio of 25.41. On Deck Capital has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.83, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in On Deck Capital by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in On Deck Capital by 4,393.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in On Deck Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in On Deck Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in On Deck Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc offers an online platform for small business lending. The Company’s platform aggregates and analyzes data points from disparate data sources to assess the creditworthiness of small businesses. Small businesses apply for a term loan or line of credit on the Company’s Website, and using its OnDeck Score, the Company makes a funding decision and transfers the funds.

