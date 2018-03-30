Brokerages Expect PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.28 Million

Analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) will announce $16.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.50 million and the lowest is $16.06 million. PennantPark Floating Rate posted sales of $13.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate will report full year sales of $16.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.69 million to $68.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $80.85 million per share, with estimates ranging from $77.84 million to $83.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PennantPark Floating Rate.

PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 47.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFLT shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate in a report on Friday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

In other PennantPark Floating Rate news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $214,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $457,400 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate in the fourth quarter worth $1,545,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 61,209 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 239,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. 31.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. PennantPark Floating Rate has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $504.42, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate’s payout ratio is 123.91%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies.

