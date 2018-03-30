Brokerages Set $105.00 Price Target for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $105.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($1.83) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Barrett Business Services an industry rank of 121 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBSI. BidaskClub cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.40. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 2.73%. sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 51,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

