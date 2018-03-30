Brokerages Set Apollo Commercial Real Estat (ARI) Target Price at $18.50

Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARI. UBS began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estat in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estat in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NYSE:ARI opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estat has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $1,916.14, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 38.53 and a current ratio of 38.53.

Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estat had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 74.11%. The business had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Apollo Commercial Real Estat’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estat will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. Apollo Commercial Real Estat’s dividend payout ratio is 118.71%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estat news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $735,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Salvati sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $185,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,659 shares of company stock worth $1,024,377 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $912,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estat

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

