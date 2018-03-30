Brokerages Set Bitauto Hldg Ltd (BITA) Price Target at $39.67

Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

BITA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bitauto in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bitauto from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bitauto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BITA. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Bitauto by 763.0% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,154,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,987 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Bitauto by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,831,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,245,000 after acquiring an additional 337,524 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Bitauto by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 743,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 328,132 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its position in Bitauto by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 358,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 234,444 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bitauto during the fourth quarter worth $7,211,000. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BITA traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,256. Bitauto has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $1,517.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.87.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The information services provider reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.62). Bitauto had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Bitauto will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bitauto declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

