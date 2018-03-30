Brokerages Set Black Diamond Group (BDI) Target Price at $3.08

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDI. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$2.40 to C$2.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$2.70 to C$3.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$2.80 to C$2.45 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

Shares of BDI stock remained flat at $C$2.39 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,704. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$4.22. The company has a market cap of $140.74, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.98.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.02). Black Diamond Group had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of C$41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.17 million.

In other news, Director Steve Stein purchased 10,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,300.00. Also, insider Edward James Kernaghan purchased 37,700 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,333.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 122,800 shares of company stock worth $301,021.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells portable workforce accommodation and space rental solutions. The Camps & Lodging segment provides workforce accommodation solutions ranging from basic accommodation unit rental to turnkey lodging. This segment's lodging services include camps with on-site management of catering and housekeeping personnel and front desk services, as well as fresh water and waste water management, electricity, television, telephone, Internet, and consumables, such as fuel.

