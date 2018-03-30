Brokerages Set Iteris Inc (ITI) Target Price at $9.50

Shares of Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iteris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Neil S. Subin sold 113,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $689,084.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neil S. Subin sold 99,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $747,523.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,045 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Iteris by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 220,625 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Iteris by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 177,980 shares during the period. 33.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Iteris has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $8.17.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. equities analysts anticipate that Iteris will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc is a provider of information solutions for both the traffic management and global agribusiness markets. The Company operates through three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems and Performance Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides various vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection and roadway traffic data collection applications.

